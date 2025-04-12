Sports

Minnesota takes home win streak into matchup with Utah

Utah Jazz (17-64, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (48-33, seventh in the Western Conference)

The Associated Press
April 12, 2025 at 6:03AM

Minneapolis; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts Utah looking to continue its four-game home winning streak.

The Timberwolves have gone 10-5 against division opponents. Minnesota scores 114.3 points while outscoring opponents by 5.0 points per game.

The Jazz are 8-43 in Western Conference play. Utah has an 8-41 record against opponents over .500.

The Timberwolves' 15.1 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 14.9 per game the Jazz give up. The Jazz are shooting 45.5% from the field, 0.5% lower than the 46.0% the Timberwolves' opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Edwards is averaging 27.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Timberwolves. Julius Randle is averaging 19.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists over the past 10 games.

Walker Kessler is averaging 11.1 points, 12.2 rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Jazz. Brice Sensabaugh is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 8-2, averaging 120.4 points, 45.8 rebounds, 28.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.9 points per game.

Jazz: 1-9, averaging 109.8 points, 43.2 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 132.1 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Joe Ingles: day to day (personal).

Jazz: Walker Kessler: day to day (concussion), Lauri Markkanen: out (knee), Isaiah Collier: day to day (groin), KJ Martin: day to day (illness), John Collins: day to day (ankle), Taylor Hendricks: out for season (fibula), Elijah Harkless: day to day (groin), Jordan Clarkson: out for season (foot), Cody Williams: out for season (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

