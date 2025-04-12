Minnesota takes home win streak into matchup with Utah

Utah Jazz (17-64, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (48-33, seventh in the Western Conference)
Minneapolis; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts Utah looking to continue its four-game home winning streak.
The Timberwolves have gone 10-5 against division opponents. Minnesota scores 114.3 points while outscoring opponents by 5.0 points per game.
The Jazz are 8-43 in Western Conference play. Utah has an 8-41 record against opponents over .500.
The Timberwolves' 15.1 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 14.9 per game the Jazz give up. The Jazz are shooting 45.5% from the field, 0.5% lower than the 46.0% the Timberwolves' opponents have shot this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Edwards is averaging 27.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Timberwolves. Julius Randle is averaging 19.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists over the past 10 games.
Walker Kessler is averaging 11.1 points, 12.2 rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Jazz. Brice Sensabaugh is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.