Miami Heat (12-6, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (8-9, 10th in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Timberwolves -1.5

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts Miami aiming to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Timberwolves have gone 5-6 at home. Minnesota averages 107.1 points while outscoring opponents by 2.1 points per game.

The Heat are 6-5 on the road. Miami ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference scoring 44.6 points per game in the paint led by Jimmy Butler averaging 12.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: D'Angelo Russell is averaging 18.3 points and 5.7 assists for the Timberwolves. Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 23.0 points and 9.2 rebounds while shooting 50.9% over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Butler is averaging 24.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists and two steals for the Heat. Tyler Herro is averaging 23.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists over the past 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 5-5, averaging 108.7 points, 45.7 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.1 points per game.

Heat: 6-4, averaging 107.9 points, 43.1 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.5 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Josh Okogie: day to day (back).

Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (right knee), Markieff Morris: out (neck), Marcus Garrett: out (wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.