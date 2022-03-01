Nemadji pottery is affordable and easy to find on resale sites like Ebay and Etsy, and every piece is unique, thanks to a technique developed by Danish immigrant Eric Hellman in the 1920s. Each vessel was dipped in a vat of water, paint and vinegar until the color adhered, then pulled out in a twisting motion to render a singular swirly finish.

How to find it: Often sold as souvenirs, Nemadji pottery fanned out across the country in tourists' suitcases. Follow these pro pointers to score some now.

Try a few terms: Nemadji is the name of the Minnesota area where the clay was sourced. When hunting for pieces online, type in "Minnesota swirl pottery," too. The ceramics are often called that owing to their design and provenance.

Peek inside: While all Nemadji is unglazed on the outside, creating its signature matte or "bisque" finish, some pieces have glazed interiors, and others don't. If you plan to put water in yours, look for fully glazed.

Check the age: Aficionados date pieces by the marking on the bottom. The earliest is shaped like an arrowhead, as the pottery came from Minnesota's Arrowhead Region. The pottery was mass-produced by Nemadji Tile & Pottery Co. of Moose Lake. The pottery closed for a time during the Depression, then reopened under new ownership in 1948. It was sold in 1971 and was moved to Kettle River in 1973. The ceramics were produced until 2002.