The Minnesota Supreme Court will hear arguments Thursday morning in a case challenging whether the city of Minneapolis is employing enough police officers.

The case hinges on a question of how to interpret a provision in the city's charter that says Minneapolis must "fund a police force" with a minimum number of employees based on population "and provide for those employees' compensation."

A group of eight North Side residents who sued the city in 2020 argue that Minneapolis must employ at least 731 police officers based on the latest census data. Attorneys for the city, meanwhile, argue it was enough to include funding beyond the minimum number of officers in the Police Department's budget, even if the number actually working was lower.

Police staffing questions have dogged city leaders the past two years, as they sort through demands to both transform the city's public safety systems in the wake of George Floyd's murder and combat the highest violent crime increase in decades.

The city's police force has about 280 fewer officers than it did at the time of Floyd's murder. Data provided by the city showed the Police Department had 621 police officers on its payroll as of late last month, 39 of whom were on a "continuous leave" lasting about two weeks or longer. It had 127 civilians on payroll, including eight who were on "continuous leave."

Funding for the Police Department fluctuated over a series of tense budget negotiations and a nationally watched election cycle. The city's elected leaders moved some police funding to other programs but have since nearly restored it.

A group of North Side residents troubled by violent crime in their neighborhoods — including former City Council Member Don Samuels, who is running for Congress — sued the city two months after Floyd's murder. They argued officials weren't fulfilling the charter requirement to employ a minimum number of police officers.

Hennepin County Judge Jamie Anderson sided with them and gave city leaders until June 30, 2022, to hire more officers or explain why they can't. The Court of Appeals unraveled that order this spring, saying the charter "clearly imposes a duty" on the City Council to fund a police force with a minimum number of sworn police officers, but it does not require the mayor to continuously employ them.

Attorneys for the city are encouraging the state's high court to leave that latest ruling intact.

"Not included in that [charter] language is any requirement to employ a certain number of peace officers at a certain level at any point in time," Gregory Sautter, an attorney for the city, wrote in a legal brief.

James Dickey, an attorney for the residents who brought the suit, wrote in his own brief that "this claim runs into a brick wall otherwise known as 'reality.'"

He noted that while some recent budgets have included funding for 770 officers, the actual number working has fallen far short of that in recent months. "The '770' number is a fantasy written on paper, not the Charter's definition of funding," Dickey wrote.

The Minnesota Supreme Court will begin hearing arguments around 9 a.m.

This story is developing and will be updated.