The Minnesota Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that an Owatonna car dealership employee can sue the State Patrol for injuries sustained in an unprovoked K-9 attack.

Cristina Berrier, who worked at the dealership that regularly services State Patrol vehicles, had sued after she was attacked on March 15, 2019 by Diesel, a K-9 service dog. Berrier alleged that she suffered serious and permanent injuries from the attack.

In a 4-2 decision, Justice Margaret H. Chutich wrote for the majority that the state was not immune from prosecution under Minnesota's dog-bite statute.

"Because we conclude that the Legislature plainly, clearly, and unmistakably waived sovereign immunity for claims brought under the dog-bite statute, we hold that the State Patrol may be sued under that provision." Chutich wrote.

A spokesperson for the State Patrol did not have immediate comment and said they were reviewing the decision. Berrier's attorneys did not immediately return a request for comment.

Berrier's lawsuit was initially filed in Steele County District Court, where a judge denied a motion to dismiss by the State Patrol. They appealed, and the Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled last year that the State Patrol could not be held liable under the statute.

The three-judge panel had ruled the State Patrol has sovereign immunity — a legal doctrine which states that the government cannot be sued without its consent.

In overturning that decision Wednesday, the Supreme Court wrote that Minnesota's Tort Claims Act established that the state can be held liable "under circumstances where the state, if a private person, would be liable to the claimant."

Berrier alleged in her lawsuit that her injuries were "a direct and proximate result" of the State Patrol's negligence.

While she did not cite Minnesota's dog-bite statute, the Supreme Court did, saying it imposes "strict liability" on the owner of a dog if it attacks without provocation. It reads:

"The owner of the dog is liable in damages to the person so attacked or injured to the full amount of the injury sustained. The term 'owner' includes any person harboring or keeping a dog but the owner shall be primarily liable."

Last year, Berrier's attorney Grant Borgen told the Star Tribune that Berrier was seriously injured by the dog, Diesel, who Borgen said regularly hung out in the service bay area while the unnamed trooper brought his squad car in. Borgen said the trooper directed Berrier to put Diesel back in the squad car, and she followed his directive.

"She petted [Diesel] goodbye like she had done on occasions before that and the dog bit her," Borgen said. "This dog was not trained to attack; it was a trained to detect narcotics."

The bite on her hand required surgery to treat an infection, Borgen said.

Justice Karl C. Procaccini dissented, citing the fact that the state's dog-bite statute, "does not plainly, clearly, and unmistakably waive the State's sovereign immunity."

Chief Justice Natalie E. Hudson joined Procaccini in his dissent, while Justice Sarah E. Hennesy took no part in the decision.

Star Tribune staff writer Kim Hyatt contributed to this report.