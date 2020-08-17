Minnesota State University, Mankato President Richard Davenport will retire at the end of the upcoming academic year, the school announced last week.

Davenport has led the university for 18 years. By the time he retires June 30, his presidential tenure will be the third-longest in the school's 152-year history; it is also the longest among current Minnesota college presidents.

"After much reflection, I have decided it is time for me to start the next chapter in my life," Davenport said in a statement. "I am proud of our University community and how we have pulled together during this challenging time and shown our perseverance, creativity, adaptability and our Maverick family spirit."

Davenport took the helm as the school's 12th president in July 2002. He came to the Mankato university after a stint as provost and senior vice president for academic and student affairs at Central Michigan University.

In a statement, Minnesota State Chancellor Devinder Malhotra praised Davenport as an "exemplary leader" who has led the university to become the largest in the state college system, serving more than 14,000 students.

"Due to President Davenport's passion, commitment, and leadership, the University is well positioned to secure its future and is well placed among institutions of higher education within the state, in the Midwest region, and indeed, in the nation," Malhotra said.

The system will begin searching for the next Minnesota State University, Mankato president this fall, Malhotra said.

Twitter: @ryanfaircloth