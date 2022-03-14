Another season of Minnesota high school hockey has come to an end, which means there's one more annual event before our attention gets turned elsewhere: The state tournament's All Hockey Hair team.

Advertising executive John King, the creator of the annual videos, puts them together as a fundraiser for the Hendrickson Foundation, which provides hockey opportunities for people with disabilities. With cameras back on the ice this season for pregame introductions — after a year away because of the pandemic — the 2022 video recaptures some of the luster of seasons gone by.

You can see videos from the previous four seasons here.