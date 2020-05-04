Minnesota is poised to raise the legal marriage age to 18, a move that would make the state the third in the nation to ban child marriage in all circumstances.

Under current law, 16 and 17-year-olds can obtain a marriage license with permission from a legal parent, guardian or judge. Legislation set for a vote on the Senate floor Wednesday would remove that option, prohibiting the state from approving or recognizing legal unions involving minors. Gov. Tim Walz has said he supports the bill, which passed the House on a 127-0 vote last year.

Supporters of the bill point to research showing that teens in the U.S. who marry before 18 complete less education and face higher rates of poverty and mental health or substance abuse issues later in life. They say underage girls are often coerced or forced into legal unions they cannot easily escape.

"Marriage, even at 16 or 17, has devastating lifelong repercussions," Fraidy Reiss, an activist working to stop child marriage across the country, said at the State Capitol earlier this year. "It destroys a girl's health, her education, economic opportunities."

Global and domestic efforts to end child marriage have picked up steam in recent years. The United Nations is working to end the practice worldwide by 2030, calling it a violation of rights of women and girls. A number of states have moved to raise the minimum age or set additional requirements for granting underage marriage licenses. Just two other states, Delaware and New Jersey, have adopted full bans.

The measure passed the DFL-led House last year, but stalled without a hearing in the GOP-controlled Senate. Republican Sen. Warren Limmer, chair of the Senate's judiciary committee, said earlier this year that lobbying from advocates convinced him to change his mind and support the measure. The Maple Grove Republican said he was concerned by stories of young women forced into marriages with older men.

"It's almost like buying a bride. And that should never happen in our state," he said in February. "After considering the legal principles vs. the intention of the bill, I'm becoming sold on the idea that it's a proper thing to do."

It's not clear how common such marriages are in Minnesota. About 2,000 Minnesotans ages 15 to 19, less than 1% of the population, had been married in 2014, according to census data.