The State Patrol on Monday morning was investigating two fatal crashes, including one involving a bicyclist.

A semi truck pulling a side dump trailer collided with a bicyclist at the top of the off ramp from westbound I-94 to Hwy. 25 in Monticello. The truck was turning to go northbound on Hwy. 25 about 7:45 a.m. when the crash occurred.

Law enforcement shut down the ramp, and it was expected to remained closed until midday, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.

In the far southeast metro, the patrol was investigating another fatal crash on Hwy. 316 near 200th Street between Hastings and Miesville. The highway was closed between 190th and 230th streets, MnDOT said.

No other details were immediately released about either crash.

