A Minnesota State Patrol pursuit ended in a crash on Lake Street under Interstate 35W on Friday night.
A Minneapolis Police Department spokesman said city police were a support agency in the State Patrol pursuit. The patrol has not responded to a request for information.
There was a large police presence on Lake Street between Third Avenue South and Stevens Avenue.
This is a developing story. Check startribune.com for updates.
