Six new troopers have joined the Minnesota State Patrol and their specialty is sniffing out drugs and criminal activity that often come with them.

On Tuesday, the patrol welcomed the police dogs to the force and put on a demonstration to show how deft they are at hunting for and locating illegal substances.

"The dogs will find anything," said trooper Aaron Myren, who is the handler for one of the new K-9s, Joni, a 19-month old Belgian Malinois.

And they have. Since Sept. 30, the patrol's team of narcotic-detecting dogs have uncovered 71 pounds of methamphetamine, 56 pounds of cocaine powder, more than 45,500 fentanyl pills and other substances such as psilocybin, heroin and ecstacy. The discoveries, which happen primarily during traffic stops, also allowed troopers to seize more than $348,000 in cash, the Department of Public Safety said.

The dogs also are used to assist federal and local agencies.

The patrol deployed its first drug-sniffing K-9 in 1993 and expanded the force to 15 in 1999. Most of the dogs with "high drive hunt" are imported from Europe when they are about a year old. They are easier to train at that age, said Sgt. Chad Mills. And they don't understand English.

That is important because "people can't talk to our dogs" and interrupt or distract them from their work, Mills said.

Once stateside, the dogs go through an intense three- to four-months of training before hitting the streets. That includes bonding with their handlers, learning commands and learning to detect odors that reveal illegal drugs, as opposed to other smells such as food and gasoline. Over time, the police dogs have led law enforcement to drugs motorists had stashed in car batteries, gas tanks and tires and likely would have missed, Mills said.

"They are a great tool," Mills said. "They can smell what we can't. They are a million times better than us."

In Tuesday's exercise, the patrol set up six locked boxes. One contained the scent of cocaine. Each of the six dogs were deployed separately to smell the boxes, and each one successfully found the box containing the contraband. The hounds were rewarded with a ball that dropped from the box.

"That is how he gets paid," Mills said.

Dogs used to sniff for marijuana. But the patrol in 2018 stopped training dogs to find the drug when talks about legalizing it in Minnesota surfaced. This year, the Legislature legalized the use of recreational pot.

The dogs are used only to search for narcotics. They are not used to find missing persons, explosives or any other purpose, Mills said.

The K-9s live 24/7 with their handlers and undergo 16 hours of training each month for the remainder of their career, Mills said.

On Tuesday, Charly, Robie, Alex, Joni, Tajga and Bolo became part of the largest class of police dog graduates in the patrol's history. Three of the dogs replaced others who reached their 10 years of service and retired. Three are replacing dogs that used to search for pot and are no longer used.

Myren, who is on his second K9 after his first, Argo, retired, said the dog program is the best part of the patrol.

"Man's best friend is riding with you every day," Myren said. "You always have a partner with you."