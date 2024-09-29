Minnesota State Moorhead rallies in fourth quarter to beat Augustana

Freshman Max Watson kicked a 40-yard field goal with 67 seconds remaining to lift host Minnesota State Moorhead to a 43-41 victory over Augustana on Saturday.
The Dragons trailed 41-34 in the fourth quarter before scoring with 4 minutes, 42 seconds remaining to pull within 41-40.
On Augustana’s second play on the ensuing possession, the Dragons’ Jack Bungarden intercepted a pass and returned it 5 yards to the Augustana 26-yard line. The Dragons got a first down before Watson’s kick.
Cody Sorenson intercepted an Augustana pass with 15 seconds remaining to seal the victory.
Jack Strand completed 47 of 67 passes for 475 yards and five touchdowns for the Dragons. Gunnar Hensley passed for 311 yards and four TDs for Augustana, ranked No. 19 in Division II.
Minnesota State Mankato 33, Concordia (St. Paul) 20: The Mavericks, ranked No. 4 in D-II, built a 33-6 vs. the host Golden Bears. Hayden Ekern passed for 169 yards and a TD and rushed for 52 yards and a TD to pace the unbeaten Mavericks. Jackson Compton threw two TD passes in the second half for the Golden Bears.
Minnesota Duluth 62, Southwest Minnesota State 0: Kyle Walljasper threw for 158 yards and three touchdowns and Ben Vallfskey rushed for 124 yards to lead the Bulldogs past the Mustangs in Duluth. The Bulldogs, who led 48-0 at halftime, outgained the Mustangs 484-77.
Northern State 30, Winona State 24: The Wolves scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to rally past the Warriors in Aberdeen, S.D., for their first victory of the season. Winona State had scoring drives of 69 and 74 yards to take a 21-17 lead into the fourth quarter.
Bemidji State 41, Mary 7: Sam McGath passed for 263 yards and two TDs and ran for a TD to pace the No. 21 Beavers past the visiting Marauders.
Minot State 26, Sioux Falls 22: The host Beavers rallied behind 16 consecutive points to beat the Cougars. Sioux Falls, which led 16-7 in the second quarter, scored on Camden Dean’s third TD pass of the game — on the final play of the game — to pull within 26-22.
Division III
Carleton 24, Hamline 14: Jack Curtis threw two TD passes to Nathan Streiff and Jaden Coleman rushed for 88 yards and a TD as the Knights outlasted the Pipers in St. Paul.
Concordia (Moorhead) 35, St. Scholastica 0: Cooper Mattern passed for 186 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 85 yards to lead the host Cobbers past the Saints.
Gustavus Adolphus 28, Augsburg 0: De’Marion Brown rushed for 109 yards and three touchdowns and the Gusties defense intercepted three passes in a victory over the Auggies in Minneapolis.
St. Olaf 29, Macalester 0: Theo Doran passed for 274 yards and a TD and ran for two TDs and Gus Gartzke ran for 125 yards and TD to lead the Oles past the host Scots.
FCS
North Dakota 72, Murray State 35: Simon Romfo passed for 276 yards and three TDs and Isaiah Smith rushed for 142 yards and two TDS as the host Fighting Hawks, ranked No. 8 in FCS, raced past the Racers for their most points in a game since 1928, when UND beat Jamestown College 80-0.
North Dakota State 42, Illinois State 10: Cam Miller completed 20 of 23 passes for 216 yards and three TDs as the Bison, ranked No. 2, opened Missouri Valley Conference play by winning in Bloomington, Ill. The Bison rushed for 307 yards as they outgained the Redbirds 544-206.
South Dakota 42, Southern Illinois 13: Travis Theis rushed for 147 yards and two TDs and Aidan Bouman passed for 247 yards and two TDs to lead the No. 5 Coyotes past the No. 17 Salukis in Vermillion, S.D. The Coyotes led 35-7 at halftime.
Reusse: St. John’s again showcases its wealth of football talent in decisive victory over Bethel
Aaron Syverson threw for 362 yards and three touchdowns, again showcasing the arm that had him in Division I for a couple of seasons.