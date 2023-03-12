Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Minnesota State Mankato came so close. A second or two faster here, an inch there, and the Mavericks would have won their second straight NCAA Division II title in women's indoor track and field title in Virginia Beach, Va.

Instead, MSU Mankato took second with 51 points. Adams State won with 52.

Denisha Cartwright of the Mavericks took first in the 60-meter hurdles (8.11 seconds), and third in both the 200 (23.38) and 60 (7.31). Teammate Makayla Jackson was first in the 60 (7.20).

Shereen Vallabouy of Winona State won the 400 (52.27) and the Warriors' 4x400 was third (3:42.53) with Vallabouy running fourth.

Cailee Peterson of Minnesota Duluth was second in the mile (3:42.53).

On the men's side, senior Jakob Tordsen of Concordia (St. Paul) became the school's first male athlete to win a national title in track and field. He won the heptathlon.

Tordsen trailed by 39 points going into the last event, but a personal best of 2 minutes, 45.77 seconds in the 1,000-meter run enabled him to finish second in that event and surge to first. His 5,623 points broke his own school record.

Carson Dittel of MSU Mankato was second in the pole vault (17-6 ½).

Augsburg mat champ

With two wrestlers advancing to individual title matches, the Augsburg University men's wrestling team clinched its 14th national championship in school history.

The Auggies, with 98 points, took a 36-point lead into the final round at the NCAA Division III national championships on Saturday at the Berglund Center in Roanoke, Va.

Baldwin-Wallace (Ohio) was second (62) and North Central third (59.5).

Senior Tyler Shilson, the fourth seed at 157 pounds, and junior Sam Stuhl, unseeded at 141, were the Auggies in the finals.

Two SCSU wrestlers D-II finals

Two St. Cloud State wrestlers reached the title matches of the NCAA Division II championships in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Sophomore Nick Novak, the second seed, beat Nathan Smith of Pitt-Johnstown 9-2 in the 157-pound semifinals. Senior Abner Romero, the top seed, pinned Cade Lindsey of Fort Hays State in the second period in the 174 semifinals. The titles matches were Saturday night.

Junior Dominic Murphy of the Huskies placed third at 197.

In the 125-pound semifinals, sophomore Jaxson Rohman of Augustana won on a 4-3 decision over top seed Cole Laya of West Liberty. Rohman, a sophomore, is a Martin County West graduate.

