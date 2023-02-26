Cade Borchardt scored with 45 seconds left in regulation and Minnesota State Mankato won its sixth consecutive regular-season championship, beating Michigan Tech 3-2 on Saturday night.

No. 11 Michigan Tech entered the night with a one-point lead in the CCHA after winning Friday's game 2-0. The Huskies (22-9-4, 15-7-4 CCHA) looked like they would force overtime Saturday after Kyle Kukkonen scored shorthanded with 65 seconds left in the third period.

But Borchardt responded only 20 seconds later, giving the 12th-ranked Mavericks (21-12-1, 16-9-1) the MacNaughton Cup.

Lucas Sowder broke a scoreless tie with a second-period goal for Minnesota State, and David Silye made it 2-0 79 seconds into the third. Michigan Tech (22-9-4, 15-7-4) pulled within 2-1 on Tristan Ashbrook's goal less than two minutes later.

Keenan Rancier made 23 saves for the Mavericks. Blake Pietila stopped 33 shots for the Huskies.

Bemidji State 7, St. Thomas 2: Elias Rosen had a goal and three assists, Lleyton Roed and Will Zmolek each had two goals and an assist and as the Beavers (14-15-5, 12-11-3) routed the host Tommies (11-21-2, 10-14-2). Mack Byers and Ethan Gauer scored for St. Thomas.

Big Ten

No. 20 Notre Dame 2, No. 4 Michigan 1: Drew Bavaro's second goal of the game — and sixth of the season — at 1:30 of overtime gave the Irish (15-14-5, 10-10-4) a victory over the host Wolverines (20-11-3, 12-10-2). Ryan Bischel had 48 saves for Notre Dame, Erik Portillo 20 for Michigan.

Wisconsin 2, No. 10 Penn State 1: Kyle McClellan stopped 47 shots and Mathieu De St. Phalle scored early in the third period as the Badgers (13-21, 6-18) upset the Nittany Lions (20-13-1, 10-13-1) in State College, Pa. The Badgers were embarrassed 6-1 in the series opener and switched goalies for the second game. De St. Phalle's winning goal came at 6:19 of the final period. Carson Ceulemans had a power-play goal for the Badgers in the first period. Connor McMenamin scored Penn State's goal in the second. Liam Souliere made 20 saves in the loss.

NCHC

No. 14 Omaha 6, No. 6 St. Cloud State 2: Jacob Guevin's power-play goal at 4:23 of the second period was the game-winner and he also had two assists as the host Mavericks (18-11-3, 13-7-2 NCHC) beat the Huskies (19-10-3, 11-8-3). Grant Cruikshank and Zach Okabe scoed for St. Cloud State.

North Dakota 0, Colorado College 0 (UND wins SO): Tyler Kleven scored the only goal in a shootout, giving the visiting Fighting Hawks (14-13-6, 8-10-4) the extra point in the conference standings. Drew DeRidder of North Dakota and Matt Vernon of CC (17-11-4, 12-7-3) both made 26 saves.