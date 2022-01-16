Every sports streak must come to an end someday, right? Even one going back 15 years.

Minnesota State Mankato's long winless drought against the Gophers in WCHA women's hockey finally did Saturday evening. Junior forward Kelsey King scored at 3 minutes, 49 seconds of overtime to give the Mavericks a 5-4 victory over No. 4 Minnesota at Ridder Arena.

The Gophers had won 53 consecutive games against MSU Mankato, going back to January of 2007. The Mavericks' last victory at Ridder was on Jan. 25, 2004.

"A good opportunity for us to learn from tonight's result," Gophers coach Brad Frost. "When you go down 3-1 in the first period, it's hard to come back. Our team battled back and got it to 3-3. After getting down 4-3, we got the equalizer to make it 4-4 and for one reason or another, couldn't find the go-ahead goal there.

"Once you get into overtime anything can happen. We need to learn from it and get better. We plan to do that this week."

Minnesota (17-6-1, 12-5-1) won the opener of this home-and-home series 7-2 on Friday, but the rematch was a lot different.

The Mavericks (10-11-1, 6-11-1) took a 3-1 lead in the opening period. Charlotte Akervik gave them a 2-0 lead on goals in the sixth and 11th minute, the second on a power play. Abigail Noreen answered 1½ minutes later to make it 2-1 but Kennedy Bobyck restored the two-goal lead with 1:51 left in the period.

Savannah Norcross and Catie Skaja scored for Gophers in the second period to tie it at 3-all.

MSU Mankato retook the lead on Jessica Kondas' goal at 7:40 of the third. And once again, Boreen responded with a power-play goal at 11:33.

In overtime, King, who had two assists, tipped in a pass from Kondas for the winner.

Calla Frank, for the second straight game, stopped 41 shots for the Mavericks. Gophers starting goalie Lauren Bench stopped only five of eight shots before Makayla Pahl replaced her. Pahl had 22 saves, including two huge ones in overtime.

Saturday's men's results

CCHA

St. Thomas 4, Ferris State 3: The Tommies, a first-year Division I program, got their second win of the season when John Schuldt scored with three seconds left to beat the Bulldogs. Peter Thome had 38 saves for St. Thomas (2-22, 2-16 CCHA). The visitors led 3-0 through two periods on one goal by Cameron Recchi and two by Tim Piechowski. But Ferris State (7-17, 5-11) tied it at 3 with 54 seconds left in the third.

Friday's results

CCHA

Northern Michigan 4, No. 1 Minnesota State Mankato 2: Andre Ghantous scored twice and Rico DiMatteo stopped 30 shots as the Wildcats (13-8-1, 5-7-3) ended the Mavericks's nine-game winning streak in Marquette, Mich. Julian Napravnik and Connor Gregga scored for MSU Mankato (20-5, 13-3-1). Northern Michigan is coached by Grant Potulny, the ex-Gophers assistant and player.

Bemidji State 5, Bowling Green 3: Alex Ierullo had a goal and two assists and Mattias Sholl stopped 30 shots as the Beavers won on the road.

NCHC

No. 7 Minnesota Duluth 4, Miami (Ohio) 1: Casey Gilling, Kobey Bender and Quinn Olson scored third-period goals for host UMD.

Big Ten

No. 13 Notre Dame 3, No. 16 Ohio State 2 (OT): Spencer Stastny's goal 31 seconds into overtime enabled the visiting Irish to beat the Buckeyes. Ohio State, after pulling its goalie, tied the score on Jake Wise's goal with 2:50 left in the third.

No. 4 Michigan 3, Penn State 2: The Wolverines scored three goals in the opening period, including power-play goals by Matt Beniers and Kent Johnson in the last 1:35, to defeat the Nittany Lions. Tyler Paquette and Kevin Wall scored for Penn State in the first five minutes of the third. Erik Portillo made 28 saves for Michigan, Oskar Autio 38 for the Nittany Lions.

Wisconsin 5, Michigan State 2: Mathieu De St. Phalle scored twice as the host Badgers beat the Spartans. Wisconsin's Jared Moe stopped 28.