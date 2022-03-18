CCHA tournament championship

Bemidji State at Minnesota State Mankato

6 p.m. Saturday, Mayo Health System Event Center. Stream: flohockey.tv

The top-ranked Mavericks (35-4) have an active 14-game winning streak and swept the season series against the Beavers (19-19) by a combined score of 18-4 in the four games. Minnesota State is a lock to be a No. 1 seed in an NCAA tournament regional and is seeking its second consecutive trip to the Frozen Four. The Mavericks have the CCHA Player of the Year and Goalie of the Year in Dryden McKay, who is 34-4 with a 1.28 goals-against average, .933 save percentage and nine shutouts. CCHA Forward of the Year Nathan Smith (18-30-48) shares the team scoring lead with Julian Napravnik (18-30-48). Defenseman of the Year Jake Livingstone (9-20-29) has 35 blocked shots. … Bemidji State needs a victory to earn the CCHA's automatic bid to the NCAA tournament; otherwise, the Beavers' season is over. Owen Sillinger (17-30-47) and Alex Ierullo (16-46-42) pace Bemidji State's offense. G Mattias Sholl (13-12, 2.79, .902) has allowed two or fewer goals in his four playoff starts.

Randy Johnson