MANKATO - Ryan Sandelin's goal at 13 minutes, 57 seconds of the third period gave No. 5 Minnesota State Mankato a 3-2 victory over the No. 2 Gophers on Saturday night at Mayo Clink Health System Event Center.

His goal broke a 2-all tie. Minnesota won the first game of the series 4-1 on Friday at 3M Arena at Mariucci behind freshman Jimmy Snuggerud's hat trick.

Snuggerud also scored the only goal of the opening period in the rematch. It came at 15:21 with Rhett Pitlick and Jackson LaCombe getting the assists.

Campbell Cichosz of the Mavericks (1-1) scored the lone goal of the second at 14:36. It came on a shot from the point.

MSU Mankato took a 2-1 lead on Josh Groll's goal at 4:15 of the second. But a minute later, Mason Nevers of the Gophers (3-1) tied it again. After a turnover at the blue line, Charlie Strobel, skating down the left side, put a nifty pass on Nevers' stick. And he one-timed his close-range shot past goalie Keenan Rancier.

Rancier made 25 saves, Justen Close 30 for Minnesota.