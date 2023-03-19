Zach Krajnik scored 68 seconds into overtime as host Minnesota State Mankato repeated as Mason Cup champion in dramatic fashion, coming from behind to beat Northern Michigan 3-2 on Saturday night in the CCHA tournament final.

Cade Borchardt found Krajnik in the slot and Krajnik backhanded a shot past goalie Beni Halasz to give the Mavericks (25-12-1) the CCHA's automatic bid to the NCAA tournament, denying the Wildcats (21-17).

Minnesota State trailed 2-0 late in regulation, as Alex Frye had scored in the second and third periods for Northern Michigan. But Ondrej Pavel made it a one-goal game at 17:41 of the third period, and 1:22 later, Christian Fitzgerald tied the score with 57 seconds remaining in regulation.

Keenan Rancier made 23 saves for the Mavericks. Halasz stopped 30 shots for the Wildcats.

St. Cloud State 3, Colorado College 0: Jami Krannila scored in the first period, Grant Cruikshank and Kyler Kuka added goals in the third period and the Huskies (24-12-3) beat the Tigers (13-22-3) to win the NCHC tournament title at Xcel Energy Center.

Jaxon Castor made 17 saves for St. Cloud State.