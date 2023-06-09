Forest Lake’s Bethany Weiss (left) and Rosemount’s Paige Zender (5) and Jessa Snippes led their teams into the state final.
Rosemount, Forest Lake power their way into Class 4A softball final

12:02am
Maple Grove and White Bear Lake also won quarterfinal games. Here's the round-up of Thursday's semifinal and quarterfinal games in all four classes.
Clockwise from top left: Noah Breker of Armstrong, Hayden Bills of Rosemount, Nathan Nelson of Rochester Century and Jordyn Borsch of Maple Grove.

Armstrong's Breker wins a high-level 3,200 at track and field state meet

June 8
Noah Breker was the fastest of three runners who broke nine minutes, followed by Minneapolis Washburn's Aiden Jones and Southwest's Sam Scott.
Wayzata’s Collin Beduhn, ranked No. 1 in Class 2A, served Wednesday, when he led his team to the state title. A day later he was upset in the single

Mahtomedi's Rathmanner upsets Wayzata's Beduhn in state tennis

June 8
Collin Beduhn was ranked No. 1 and had propelled the Trojans to the Class 2A team championship before Sam Rathmanner toppled him in the singles quarterfinals.
Teammates Jacob Salisbury, center, and Brad Hagan rushed to Wayzata’s Collin Beduhn, left, after Beduhn defeated Tej Bhagra of Rochester Mayo in the

Wayzata wins boys tennis team title, turning back feisty Rochester Mayo

June 8
A fast start slipped away before Wayzata, dominant all season, regained its footing and claimed the championship.
Many of the 2022 All-Metro Sports Awards honorees gathered on stage at the end of last summer’s event at Allianz Field.

Star Tribune All-Metro Sports Awards nominations open for annual honors

June 6
Three special honors are given out every year, and the Star Tribune is now accepting applications from the public and school district leaders.

