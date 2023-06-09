Rosemount, Forest Lake power their way into Class 4A softball final
Maple Grove and White Bear Lake also won quarterfinal games. Here's the round-up of Thursday's semifinal and quarterfinal games in all four classes.
Armstrong's Breker wins a high-level 3,200 at track and field state meet
Noah Breker was the fastest of three runners who broke nine minutes, followed by Minneapolis Washburn's Aiden Jones and Southwest's Sam Scott.
Mahtomedi's Rathmanner upsets Wayzata's Beduhn in state tennis
Collin Beduhn was ranked No. 1 and had propelled the Trojans to the Class 2A team championship before Sam Rathmanner toppled him in the singles quarterfinals.
Wayzata wins boys tennis team title, turning back feisty Rochester Mayo
A fast start slipped away before Wayzata, dominant all season, regained its footing and claimed the championship.
Star Tribune All-Metro Sports Awards nominations open for annual honors
Three special honors are given out every year, and the Star Tribune is now accepting applications from the public and school district leaders.
Thursday's prep sports results
Scores and results from around the metro.
Wednesday's high school results
Here's what happened in Minnesota prep sports on Wednesday.
