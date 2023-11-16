Three days, seven classes, 28 teams. Here's where you can find scores, stories and more from the state high school football playoffs at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Local 'I could have lived a normal life': Minnesota child abuse victim says protection system failed her
A 100-year-old girls state tournament? It happened on the Iron Range.
This week's girls swimming and diving state meet will be the 48th in the modern era. But Minnesota's true pioneers first competed in the 1920s in pools funded by mining that were called 'the best in the nation.'
F1 roars into Las Vegas with parties, concerts, celebrities and, eventually, an actual race
Racing in Texas and then Mexico City and then Brazil, followed by a quick trip back to the United Kingdom before finally arriving in Las Vegas, Formula One driver Alex Albon could not stop thinking about his golf game.
Yuen: Thank you, Camryn and Lalaine Bynum, for personalizing a familiar story of love and separation
The Vikings safety and his wife got their storybook ending after a yearlong quest to be reunited.
Ken Squier, a longtime NASCAR announcer and broadcaster, dies at 88
Ken Squier, a longtime NASCAR announcer and broadcaster, has died. He was 88.
Kickoff: Follow the state football semifinals. Tap for full coverage.
Here's where you can get all of the Star Tribune's coverage of the state high school football semifinals, which are being played at U.S. Bank Stadium through Saturday.