The pandemic has propelled the trend of drive-through entertainment. The Minnesot State Fairgrounds was home to the Dinosaur Adventure, then the State Fair Food Parade. In mid-November, it’s going to host a holiday light display.

Dubbed GLOW Holiday Festival: The Great Minnesota Holiday Get-Together, the attraction will feature more than 1 million holiday lights, icicles and art installations. There will also be a disco party and, in case you weren’t lucky enough to snag tickets to the Food Parade, there will be an opportunity to purchase a selection of State Fair favorites.

Tickets for the 40-minute experience, which cost $46 per car, go on sale Thursday at glowholiday.com. The event runs from Nov. through Jan. 3.

Of course, the fairgrounds won’t be the only sparkling spot this holiday season. Shakopee’s Sever’s Holiday Lights begins Nov. 26 and Sam’s Christmas Village and Light Tour opens Nov. 27 in Somerset, Wisc.