The Minnesota State Fair is back after a one-year hiatus because of the pandemic and announced Tuesday that is has 27 new foods and four new food vendors for the 2021 Great Minnesota Get-Together.

Let's get to it. Here are your new foods:

• Banh Minn Bun and Banh Minn Bowl: Asian-inspired sausage in a crusty French baguette with Sister's Sriracha sauce, shredded and pickled carrot, radish, chopped jalapeño and a sprig of fresh cilantro. The bunless bowl starts with a five-grain blend and is topped with shredded and pickled carrot, radish, Asian slaw, chopped jalapeño, sausage slices, cilantro and a drizzle of Sister's Sriracha sauce. At Sausage Sister & Me, located in the Food Building, east wall

• Bison Bites: A North Woods spin on ravioli with ground bison, braised fennel, portobello mushrooms and fresh basil wrapped in classic egg dough, deep-fried and served with a sweet bourbon sauce with a little kick. At Giggles' Campfire Grill, located on the southeast corner of Lee Avenue and Cooper Street at The North Woods.

• Blue Raspberry Blitzed: Traditional hand pie filled with a raspberry, blueberry and apple blend infused with UV Blue Vodka and topped with cotton candy sugar. At Sara's Tipsy Pies, located in the Food Building, south wall.

• Buffalo Chicken Doughscuit: Fluffy biscuit-style doughnuts stuffed with shredded chicken, glazed with a sweet & spicy buffalo icing, and topped with crispy bacon bits. At The Blue Barn, located at West End Market, south of the History and Heritage Center

The Bahn-Minn Bowl and Bhan-Minn Bun are new at the Sausage Sister & Me booth, located inside the Food Building.

• Caramelized Banana Pudding: Layers of homemade vanilla pudding, fresh bananas, toasted 'nilla wafers, caramelized cocoa crispy cereal, caramel sauce and fresh whipped cream. At Blue Moon Dine-In Theater, located on the northeast corner of Carnes Avenue and Chambers Street.

• ChoriPop: Chorizo by The Herbivorous Butcher dipped in a classic corn dog batter, deep-fried on-a-stick with choice of avocado salsa or mole sauce drizzled on top or on the side. Served with Mexican BBQ chips. (Vegan). At Midtown Global Market's Andy's Garage, located in the Taste of the Midtown Global Market booth at the International Bazaar, east wall (Available Aug. 26-31 only). This is a new vendor.

• Cracklin Prime Nachos: Deep-fried chicharrón (pronounced chee-chah-rrohn) covered in prime rib slices, ¡Que Bueno! nacho cheese, pico de gallo and green onion slices. At Coasters, located on the southeast corner of Carnes Avenue and Liggett Street.

• Cucumber Jalapeño Limeade: Limeade made with juiced Minnesota-grown cucumbers and jalapeño syrup, served with a cucumber slice. At Farmers Union Coffee Shop, located on the north side of Dan Patch Avenue between Cooper and Cosgrove streets.

• Dual Berry Shortcake: Strawberries and blueberries over a sugarcoated Betty & Earl's biscuit, topped with whipped cream and balsamic glaze. At LuLu's Public House, located at West End Market, south of Schilling Amphitheater.

• Esquites: Mexican street corn off-the-cob topped with mayonnaise, Cotija cheese and pequin chile powder. At Midtown Global Market's Los Ocampo, located in the Taste of the Midtown Global Market booth at the International Bazaar, east wall (Available Sept. 1-6 only).

• Fudge & Fruit!: Fresh strawberries and fudge brownies dipped in wine-infused dark chocolate, drizzled with wine-infused white chocolate and served on-a-stick. At Minnesota Wine Country, located on the west side of Underwood Street between Carnes and Judson avenues.

• Greek Stuffed Ravioli: Mediterranean pastry dough stuffed with cream cheese, tzatziki sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoncini, tomato, gyro meat and Dino's Greek seasoning, deep-fried and drizzled with roasted garlic butter. At Dino's Gyros, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets.

• Island Hopper: Hollowed-out half-pineapple filled with charbroiled chicken glazed with teriyaki sauce and served with steamy white rice and pineapple chunks, topped with green onions and sesame seeds. At The Hangar, located at the North End, southwest section.

• Jumbo Donut Sundae: A jumbo frosted yeast-raised doughnut available in a variety of flavors, topped with vanilla soft serve ice cream, hot fudge and blend of sprinkles. At Fluffy's Hand Cut Donuts, located between West Dan Patch and Carnes avenues and Liggett and Chambers streets. This is a new vendor.

• Kerala Fried Chicken Kati Roll: Marinated, battered and fried chicken tenders wrapped in paratha with chutneys and slaw. At Hot Indian, located in the Food Building, east wall.

• La Floretta: Oven-roasted cauliflower florets seasoned with Iron Range herbs and spices and served with Calabrian sweet chili sauce. (Gluten-free, vegan). At Mancini's alfresco, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets

• The Naughty Biscuit: Smoked pork belly topped with beer cheese sauce, arugula, pickled red onions and candied jalapeños served on a buttermilk biscuit. At RC's BBQ, located on the north side of West Dan Patch Avenue between Liggett and Chambers streets.

• Nordic Waffles: Chicken & Macaroni Nordic Waffle and I-Scream Waffle Sandwich: Two new fresh-made waffle wraps: A Southern-fried spicy chicken drummy and cheesy macaroni, finished with a drizzle of honey on a warm Nordic waffle; and a classic ice cream cookie sandwich, crunchy kettle corn and chocolate drizzle dusted with sprinkles all wrapped in a Nordic waffle. At Nordic Waffles, located at West End Market, south section.

• Paneer Pakora: Seasoned paneer cheese cubes fried in a gluten-free batter and served with tomato butter. (Gluten-free, vegan). At Hot Indian, located in the Food Building, east wall.

• Pizza Lucy: Sausage patty topped with pizza sauce, pepperoni and mozzarella cheese, stuffed in homemade Green Mill pizza dough, and topped with Italian seasonings, cheese and crumbled pepperoni. At Green Mill, located on the east side of Cooper Street between Randall and Wright avenues, at Family Fair at Baldwin Park.

• Sashimi Tuna Tacos: Crisp wonton shells filled with ahi tuna, avocado and sesame soy. Thai slaw with peanut dressing, pickled ginger and wasabi served on the side. At Scenic 61 by New Scenic Café, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Lee & Randall avenues, just south of Little Farm Hands. This is a new vendor.

• Sidecar Sandwich: Thick-cut cognac-infused bacon smothered with Cointreau and citrus marmalade, layered with melted havarti, smoked Gouda and aged cheddar, served on toasted sourdough bread and garnished with fresh orange slices. At The Hideaway Speakeasy, located in the Veranda, Grandstand upper level, northwest section.

• S'mores Funnel Cake: Graham cracker funnel cake topped with marshmallow, milk chocolate chunks and more graham cracker bits. At Funnel Cakes, located in the Food Building, east wall.

• Spufull Puff: Mashed sweet potatoes blended with sweetened cream cheese then wrapped in dough and fried. Lightly dusted with powdered sugar and served with maple dipping sauce on the side. At Potato Man & Sweety, located on the west side of Liggett Street between Carnes and Judson avenues, outside the Horse Barn.

• Summer Lakes Beverages in three varieties — Wedge-Hammer, Lake Storm Lemonade and Bama! Lemon Sweet Tea: These 2021 State Fair-exclusive mocktails are all gluten-free and vegan. The Wedge-Hammer is fresh ginger, orange and other citrus juices, zest, sparkling water and simple syrup. Lake Storm Lemonade is lavender-infused lemon and other citrus juices, zest, sparkling water and simple syrup. Bama! Lemon Sweet Tea is fresh brewed tea, fresh lemon and other citrus juices, zest, sparkling water and simple syrup. At Summer Lakes Beverage, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Lee and Randall avenues, just south of Little Farm Hands. This is a new vendor.

• Waffle Burger: Quarter-pound bacon cheeseburger served between two maple-infused candied sweet crunch waffles with a side of maple syrup. At Andy's Grille, located on the south side of Carnes Avenue between Chambers and Nelson streets.

On June 11, officials announced that the State Fair would return Aug. 26 through Labor Day, Sept. 6, after being forced to cancel in 2020 in the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fair won't require masks, but visitors who aren't fully vaccinated will be strongly encouraged to wear them. No proof of vaccination will be required.

Organizers canceled the fair in 2020 for the first time in 74 years — that time, in 1946, was due to polio — and only the sixth time in its 167-year history. It cost the organization an estimated $16.2 million.

