Last year's "Kickoff to Summer" event at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds was so successful that organizers are bringing it back in 2022.

For five days over the Memorial Day weekend, fans craving Pronto Pups and cheese curds can get their fill during a miniature version of the State Fair.

"People really enjoyed getting together for a little slice of the fair, and we're happy to bring the event back this year," said State Fair general manager Jerry Hammer.

A lottery that will determine who can purchase tickets for one of the timed-entry slots runs through Friday. There is no fee to register through the State Fair's website for the opportunity to buy tickets.

Lottery winners will be able to buy up to six tickets at $12.50 a piece and select which session during May 26-30 they want to attend. Attendance will be limited to 15,000 people for each of the seven sessions allowing attendees five hours to eat, shop, go on rides and take in concerts.

The "Kickoff to Summer" event will feature more than 30 food and beverage vendors, music and entertainment, Trivia Mafia games, the Giant Slide and other popular State Fair attractions, board games, kids activities and appearances by State Fair mascots.

Fair officials held the "Kickoff to Summer" event last year after the "Great Minnesota Get-Together" was called off in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It sold out almost instantly.

The 2022 Minnesota State Fair will run Aug. 25 through Sept. 5.