The Minnesota State Fair is off for only the sixth time in a history that predates the U.S. Civil War.

State Fair general manager Jerry Hammer said it wasn’t a difficult decision.

“It’s the only decision. It’s the right thing to do,” Hammer said.

The fair was last canceled in 1946 because of the polio epidemic. Board members voted to cancel after a private meeting over an internet call that lasted about 45 minutes. They voted unanimously to cancel.

Since the U.S. outbreak of the novel coronavirus picked up in early March, Hammer said it became increasingly clear the fair couldn’t go on this year. “The alternative is to slap something together that’s unrecognizable and risky,” Hammer said after the vote. “That puts the fair in a hole we might never come out of.”

Hammer previously said the fair had to be a full-on fair or not take place at all. He dismissed the idea of having temperature checks or social distancing. In recent weeks, it became evident that exhibitors, vendors, entertainers were backing away, meaning the fair wouldn’t have been a full-on fair.

“Social distancing? Here? Come on,” he said from his fair office after the vote.

Late last week, he set the special board meeting for Friday with the anticipated vote to cancel rather than wait until the meeting next month. “We’re out of runway,” he said, using airplane metaphor.

Although the COVID-19 infection peak in Minnesota is expected in July, the threat of contagion killed this year’s 12-day event, which draws hundreds of thousands from around the state.

“To all the folks who say they’d come no matter what, well, thanks, but it wouldn’t be anything you’d recognize,” Hammer said.

Although some suggested a fair for “only healthy people,” Hammer said the fair has “got to be accessible for everybody.”

The fair routinely draws more than 2 million visitors during its run, serving as summer’s last hurrah and ending on Labor Day with children across the state returning to school the next day.

For at least a month, Gov. Tim Walz and his staff have expressed pessimism about the prospects for the end-of-summer gathering because of the risk of community spread of the novel coronavirus.

“We need to catch our breath for a year,” Hammer said. “We need to come back better, smarter and stronger and we will.”

Hammer is the longtime fair general manager and executive vice president to the board. The board president is Ron Oleheiser of Grand Rapids and Joe Fox is the vice president.

The fair’s board members represent the state’s statutory agricultural districts. They are Joe Fox of North St. Paul, D.J. Leary of Minneapolis, Gordy Toenges of Alden, Jeff Hawkins of Inver Grove Heights, Gail Johnson of Anoka, Joe Scapanski of Sauk Rapids, Wally Wichmann of Balaton, Ray Erspamer of Hibbing and Danny Grunhovd of Gary.

All voted to cancel except Leary who wasn’t present.

