The Minnesota State Fair opened its gates Thursday morning after a yearlong hiatus, with the specter of the COVID-19 pandemic that canceled the event in 2020 still looming large.

Despite rising concerns about the highly contagious delta variant, fair officials decided to move forward with the 12-day event in 2021. Attendees will not be required to wear masks or show proof of vaccination, though organizers are urging mask use indoors and in crowded outdoor spaces.

Some 50 vendors decided to cancel their exhibits in recent weeks due to concerns about COVID infections, staffing shortages and supply chain challenges, according to State Fair spokesperson Danielle Dullinger. Those spaces are being left unfilled in the spirit of social distancing.

In the past, the Great Minnesota Get-Together has drawn as many as 2 million people. But this year, some are pledging to skip the event, citing safety concerns. Earlier this month, the Minnesota Council on Disability announced plans to boycott this year's fair over the lack of safety measures — including mask and vaccine mandates and crowd limits — that would have allowed people with disabilities to attend.

This story is developing and will be updated.

