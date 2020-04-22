The financial toll of the pandemic on Minnesota’s system of public universities and community colleges could be devastating, officials said Wednesday as they projected a budget hit ranging from nearly $75 million to $280 million.

Minnesota State system officials mapped out sobering scenarios during a board of trustees meeting Wednesday detailing financial hits that could come with possible fall enrollment drops. General fund and revenue losses for the Minnesota State system could total $74 million if enrollment were to drop 5% in the fall. The system could lose $157 million if enrollment dropped 10% and $279 million if it dropped 20%.

“Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the system faced difficult financial conditions … This particular pandemic has exacerbated that particular problem,” said Trustee Roger Moe, vice chair of the board. “We are entering a time where we’re going to have to make very tough decisions.”

As of Monday, fall semester enrollment for Minnesota State colleges and universities was down more than 20%, officials said. Summer enrollment was down about 13%. But those gaps have narrowed in recent weeks.

Minnesota State joins public colleges across the country that are bracing for bruising budget hits because of the pandemic. The University of Minnesota System is projecting similar losses of $75 million in the best-case scenario — if the pandemic subsides in the spring — to $315 million if the virus rages into the fall semester.

Like U officials, top Minnesota State administrators won’t get a salary bump any time soon. Minnesota State Chancellor Devinder Malhotra has likewise taken a 10% pay cut.

The disruption of the spring semester alone will cost the Minnesota State system $35 million to $40 million in revenue and expenses, officials say. That loss includes $17 million from student room and board refunds and up to $13 million from canceled travel, events, summer camps and trainings.

The impact of potential enrollment losses will be felt differently at each of the system’s 30 colleges and seven universities, said Bill Maki, Minnesota State’s vice chancellor for finance and facilities.

“Institutions such as our state universities take a much larger immediate hit than some of our other institutions because their mix between their state appropriation and tuition is much more reliant on tuition,” Maki said.

