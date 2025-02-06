High Schools

The Minnesota Top 25, the Star Tribune’s statewide, class-crossing ranking of high school girls basketball teams

See how an illness to one of the state’s best players and other stars soaring past 4,000 career points affected our latest rankings.

By Ron Haggstrom

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 6, 2025 at 11:52PM
Minnehaha Academy senior guard Addi Mack recently missed two games against ranked teams because of illness, resulting in losses by the Redhawks to Crosby-Ironton and Lakeville North. (Angelina Katsanis/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Another one of the state’s best teams found out how difficult it can be to play without its leader.

No. 18 Minnehaha Academy (14-7) has dropped three consecutive games, all to other rated teams in the Minnesota Star Tribune’s Top 25 girls’ basketball rankings. The last two setbacks were without leading scorer Addi Mack, a senior guard who missed losses to No. 5 Crosby-Ironton 85-65 and No. 23 Lakeville North 75-48 because of illness.

The Maryland signee is averaging 33.6 points per game. Earlier this season she eclipsed 4,000 career points and is the state’s second-leading scorer behind Braham’s Rebekah Dahlman mark of 5,060.

That 4,000-point plateau was reached by the top two juniors in the state, Maddyn Greenway of No. 1 Providence Academy (21-0) and Tori Oehrlein of Crosby-Ironton (21-0), this past week. They are both averaging over 31 points per game. Greenway has committed to Kentucky while Oehrlein is a future Gopher.

Maple Grove senior standout Jordan Ode reached the 2,000-point milestone last week. The Michigan State signee is averaging 24.2 points per game for the No. 2 Crimson (19-2).

Top 25

1. Providence Academy (Class 2A, 21-0) Last week: No. 1

2. Maple Grove (19-2) Last week: No. 2

3. Hopkins (17-4) Last week: No. 3

4. Eden Prairie (17-4) Last week: No. 4

5. Crosby-Ironton (Class 2A, 21-0) Last week: No. 5

6. Wayzata (16-4) Last week: No. 6

7. Eastview (17-3) Last week: No. 7

8. Monticello (Class 3A, 20-0) Last week: No. 10

9. Orono (Class 3A, 19-2) Last week: No. 12

10. Marshall (Class 3A, 21-1) Last week: No. 6

11. Minnetonka (12-10) Last week: No. 12

12. St. Michael-Albertville (14-6) Last week: No. 11

13. DeLaSalle (Class 3A, 15-5) Last week: No. 14

14. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (Class 3A, 15-6) Last week: No. 13

15. Alexandria (Class 3A, 17-3) Last week: No. 15

16. Prior Lake (17-3) Last week: No. 17

17. New London-Spicer (Class 2A, 21-0) Last week: No. 18

18. Minnehaha Academy (Class 2A, 14-7) Last week: No. 16

19. East Ridge (14-7) Last week: No. 20

20. Hill-Murray (Class 3A, 16-5) Last week: No. 22

21. Mahtomedi (Class 3A, 16-4) Last week: No. 23

22. Byron (Class 3A, 19-3) Last week: NR

23. Lakeville North (12-9) Last week: NR

24. Rochester Mayo (16-5) Last week: NR

25. Delano (Class 3A, 17-5) Last week: No. 19

