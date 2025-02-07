The Minnesota Top 25, the Star Tribune’s statewide, class-crossing ranking of high school boys basketball teams

Orono (13-5) fell to No. 6 after tough back-to-back losses to Benilde-St. Margaret’s 76-72 and No. 4 Mankato East 83-77. The Spartans bounced back to outscore St. Louis Park 102-98 behind a school-record 57 points from 6-5 senior guard Nolan Groves. The Yale commit is averaging 34.8 points per game. He is scoring at a 41.7-point per game clip over the past seven games.