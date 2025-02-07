Minnetonka is on the move.
The Minnesota Top 25, the Star Tribune’s statewide, class-crossing ranking of high school boys basketball teams
Minnetonka has been gathering momentum and moving up in the rankings, having won 11 of its past 12 games.
The defending Class 4A champion Skippers (14-5) have won 11 of their past 12 games, climbing to No. 14 in the Minnesota Star Tribune’s statewide Top 25 boys’ basketball rankings. Coach Bryce Tesdahl’s squad put on a clinic in beating No. 8 Wayzata (16-3) last week by 27 points, 78-51.
The turnaround has been fueled by senior guard Isa El-Amin becoming healthy. El-Amin, who was slowed because of an ankle injury at the start of the season, is averaging 23.4 points per game.
The Skippers’ only setback during their surge came at the hands of No. 3 Hopkins (18-1) by seven points, 68-61. Unbeaten Cretin-Derham Hall (18-0) remains in the No. 1 position, followed by Benilde-St. Margaret’s (16-1).
Orono (13-5) fell to No. 6 after tough back-to-back losses to Benilde-St. Margaret’s 76-72 and No. 4 Mankato East 83-77. The Spartans bounced back to outscore St. Louis Park 102-98 behind a school-record 57 points from 6-5 senior guard Nolan Groves. The Yale commit is averaging 34.8 points per game. He is scoring at a 41.7-point per game clip over the past seven games.
Mankato East (17-1), riding a 16-game winning streak, has climbed to No. 4. The Cougars are led by senior guard Brogan Madson, who recently became the program’s career record-holder for points (1,517) and assists (372).
Those high scorers were a prelude of what was to come. No. 10 Champlin Park (16-3) outscored Blaine 104-97 in a Northwest Suburban Conference matchup Wednesday night behind senior guard Tyler Wagner’s school-record 60-point performance. He was 16-for-25 from the field, including four three-pointers, and 24-for-27 from the free-throw line. Wagner also had eight rebounds and four assists.
Top 25
1. Cretin-Derham Hall (18-0) Last week: No. 1
2. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (Class 3A, 16-1) Last week: No. 2
3. Hopkins (18-1) Last week: No. 5
4. Mankato East (Class 3A, 17-1) Last week: No. 6
5. Alexandria (Class 3A, 14-3) Last week: No. 7
6. Orono (Class 3A, 13-5) Last week: No. 3
7. Tartan (19-0) Last week: No. 9
8. Wayzata (16-3) Last week: No. 4
9. Apple Valley (15-2) Last week: No. 14
10. Champlin Park (16-3) Last week: No. 20
11. Albany (Class 2A, 17-0) Last week: No. 11
12. Waseca (Class 2A, 20-0) Last week: No. 12
13. Shakopee (13-5) Last week: No. 21
14. Minnetonka (14-5) Last week: No. 25
15. Totino-Grace (Class 3A, 14-5) Last week: No. 10
16. Byron (Class 3A, 16-2) Last week: No. 17
17. Richfield (Class 3A, 14-4) Last week: No. 24
18. Caledonia (Class 2A, 19-2) Last week: No. 18
19. DeLaSalle (Class 3A, 16-3) Last week: No. 8
20. Anoka (17-4) Last week: No. 19
21. Prior Lake (14-5) Last week: 13
22. Cherry (Class 1A, 20-0) Last week: No. 22
23. Eagan (13-5) Last week: No. 15
24. Moorhead (14-5) Last week: No. 16
25. Sauk Rapids-Rice (15-5) Last week: No. 23
