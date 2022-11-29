WASHINGTON — Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns had to be helped off the court in the third quarter at Washington on Monday night because of a right leg injury.
The team announced that it was a right calf strain.
Towns was well behind the play during a Washington break and grabbed his right leg. After a 3-pointer by Kyle Kuzma, play stopped with Towns down on the floor near midcourt. He was immediately helped toward the locker room, not putting any weight on the leg.
Towns has started all 21 games for Minnesota this season and entered Monday averaging 21.4 points.
___
Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister
___
AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Smith leads balanced Mississippi St. attack sinking Omaha
Tolu Smith scored 12 points, D.J. Jeffries scored 10, 11 Mississippi State players entered the scoring column and the Bulldogs used the second half to pull away from Omaha for a 74-54 win on Monday night.
Sports
Walker's 19 lead Bryant over Framingham State 98-44
Antwan Walker's 19 points helped Bryant defeat Framingham State 98-44 on Monday night.
Sports
Embiid returns from injury, powers 76ers past Hawks 104-101
Joel Embiid sank the go-ahead 14-footer with 18.6 seconds left and scored 30 points in his return from a sprained left foot to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 104-101 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night.
Sports
Pedulla, Mutts power Virginia Tech past Minnesota, 67-57
Sean Pedulla scored 17 points and Justyn Mutts scored 16 and Virginia Tech beat Minnesota 67-57 in an ACC/Big Ten Challenge game Monday night.
Sports
Cooley scores 13, Marist defeats Columbia 52-39
Javon Cooley had 13 points in Marist's 52-39 victory over Columbia on Monday night.