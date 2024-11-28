Minnesota squares off against Houston

Sports

Houston Cougars (2-4) vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-0)

November 28, 2024 at 8:45AM

Westwego, Louisiana; Friday, 2:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota takes on Houston in Westwego, Louisiana.

The Golden Gophers have a 7-0 record in non-conference play. Minnesota has a 5-0 record against opponents above .500.

The Cougars have a 2-4 record in non-conference games. Houston is 1-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Minnesota scores 78.3 points, 18.3 more per game than the 60.0 Houston gives up. Houston averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Minnesota gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mara Braun is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 1.8 rebounds for the Golden Gophers.

Eylia Love is shooting 24.0% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 12 points, 6.8 rebounds and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

