The Mall of America next week will be decked out in all things basketball in anticipation of the women's Final Four and feature a celebration of the 50th anniversary of Title IX — a fitting location, then, for the Star Tribune Minnesota Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

The eight inductees into the Hall are all history-making women, chosen in part to recognize the historic 50-year mark. We will celebrate these women at 5:30 p.m. in the Mall's Huntington Bank Rotunda on Wednesday evening. The event is free for Star Tribune readers and the public.

The Class of 2021 being inducted on Wednesday:

Annie Adamczak-Glavan redefined dominance in high school athletics while at Moose Lake in the 1980s.

Seimone Augustus and Maya Moore, two of the best basketball players to ever have "Minnesota" on their jerseys, will enter the Hall together.

Anoka High legend Briana Scurry was a key member of one of the most famous teams in American sports history: the 1999 World Cup-winning U.S. women's soccer team.

Carrie Tollefson won races in high school, then in college, then after college and raced in the Olympics, too. This champion is still running and inspiring.

Perhaps no Minnesotan ever has fought harder for the rights of women in sports than Chris Voelz, the longest-serving University of Minnesota women's athletics director.

Lindsey Vonn, world champion and Olympic medalist, did pretty well for herself after moving on from Buck Hill's steepest slopes.

And Krissy Wendell-Pohl is simply one of the best hockey players ever in the State of Hockey.

Read more about each of them here, and please join us on Wednesday evening at the Mall of America and help us celebrate these incredible women.