Minnesota firsts
This week we will look back at unique firsts in Minnesota sports history.
Monday: First million- dollar-a-year player on a Minnesota team.
Today: First woman to become a regular in a professional men’s baseball league.
Wednesday: First time Michele Tafoya did play-by-play.
Thursday: First black scholarship basketball players for the Gophers.
Friday: First high school girls’ hockey game.
