In this business, big story lines are the best gifts. Minnesota sports teams got an early jump on the holidays this week, bestowing up us one of the newsiest weeks across several teams that I can remember.

Chip Scoggins and I talked through a few of them on Friday's Daily Delivery podcast, which included Chip's nuanced takes on the Gophers, Vikings and Wild.

Here is a brief recap of five of those big stories, as well as one thought from me on each of them:

Gophers quarterback shakeup: On Monday, New Hampshire graduate transfer quarterback Max Brosmer announced he had an offer from the Gophers. A day later, 2023 Gophers starter Athan Kaliakmanis announced he is entering the transfer portal.

What it means: The Gophers need more from their quarterback after Kaliakmanis fell short of expectations. While it sets the Gophers back in their big-picture planning since Kaliakmanis was projected as a multi-year starter, head coach P.J. Fleck had to at least explore competition at the position in 2024. Perhaps Brosmer will be at least a temporary solution.

Vikings quarterback conundrum: A rough second half for Josh Dobbs against Denver and four interceptions on Monday against the Bears, both in Vikings losses, have put the team's starting quarterback job back in question.

What it means: I have the sense that head coach Kevin O'Connell is going to turn to Nick Mullens — who would be the Vikings' fourth starting QB in 13 games this season — when the team returns from its bye week. I think that would be a mistake because Dobbs has shown plenty of upside in addition to downside, but offensive coaches tend to like known commodities who can run their systems instead of dynamic risk-reward freelancers.

Wild change coaches, heat up: The Wild on Monday fired Dean Evason and hired John Hynes as head coach.

What it means: It's a strange phenomenon, but coaching changes tend to give teams a lift. It's done so for the Wild so far, with two strong wins since the switch. Evason was a good coach, but maybe his time and message had just run their course.

Twins announce TV, radio voices: On Friday, the Twins announced that Cory Provus is moving from the radio booth to be the full-time TV play-by-play voice while Kris Atteberry will take over as the lead radio play-by-play voice.

What it means: Even after the departure of longtime TV voice Dick Bremer, there will still be familiarity for Twins fans. And Provus said Friday that he has been given assurance that Twins fans will have better access to televised games in 2024. Twins games were not available to Bally Sports North streaming-only customers in 2023.

Anthony Edwards injured, Wolves keep rolling: The Wolves star was hurt in a win over Oklahoma City and missed Thursday's game against Utah.

What it means: The Wolves kept rolling in both games and showed they might not just have their best but also their deepest team in at least 20 years — good enough to withstand the absence, even if not for too long, of their best player.