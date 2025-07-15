Burcum: U.S. should help, not just complain, as Canada wildfires burn

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
Minnesota’s Sawtooth Mountains were missing in action Saturday.
During a visit to my son, who lives on the state’s North Shore, we drove up to Grand Marais for an art fair and to take in the spectacular jagged view from the breakwater near the city’s lighthouse.
But a thick blanket of wildfire smoke had enveloped the area, hiding the serrated peaks usually visible from the marine landmark. It was like looking through gauze, with the smoke obscuring even much closer vistas. We quickly realized the compromised view wasn’t the main problem.
Smoke that thick, which put us smack in the middle of the air quality index’s second-worst category, burns your nose, throat and eyes. You feel short of breath, which made the walk back to car more of a hike than the pleasant stroll it usually is.
It wasn’t the day trip I’d envisioned. At the same time, I didn’t draft a letter to Canada complaining about the smoke and poor forestry management, the recent step taken by Minnesota’s four Republican U.S. House representatives and two Wisconsin members of Congress. Instead, I became curious about what seems to be an increasing number of summer days blighted by wildfire smoke, the causes and what can be done.
Back in the office, I reached out to Minnesota experts with questions and did additional research, such as looking at Government Accountability Office (GAO) reports and watching a recent congressional hearing. It was an enlightening but frustrating exercise.