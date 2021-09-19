Minnesota Duluth, ranked No. 13 in Division II, built a 23-point halftime lead and then held on for a 29-23 NSIC victory over host Winona State on Saturday.

The Bulldogs (3-0) scored 17 points in a six-minute span in the second quarter to open a 26-3 lead. The Bulldogs led 29-10 after three quarters.

The Warriors scored twice in the fourth quarter to pull within 29-23 with 4 minutes, 55 seconds left and had two possessions in the final three minutes but failed to score.

The Bulldogs defense had six sacks and limited the Warriors to zero yards rushing.

Augustana 43, MSU Moorhead 17: Kyle Saddler passed for 257 yards and five touchdowns as the host Vikings pulled away from the Dragons in Sioux Falls, S.D. Saddler threw two TD passes in the second half as the Vikings outscored the Dragons 19-0. Tommy Falk passed for 320 yards and two touchdowns for the Dragons.

Carleton 51, Crown 0: Jonathan Singleton passed for 269 yards and tied his career high with six touchdown passes to lead the Knights past the host Storm.

Hamline 30, Minnesota- Morris 28: Connor Leavens passed for 200 yards and two touchdowns and Nikolas Rocafort rushed for 133 yards and a touchdown to help the Pipers outlast the host Cougars. Rocafort's 39-yard TD run with 2:09 left gave the Pipers a 30-21 lead. Marcus Reeb's 1-yard TD run and the PAT pulled the Cougars within 30-28 with 32 seconds left. The Pipers recovered the ensuing onside kick.

MSU Mankato 45, Bemidji State 24: The host Mavericks, ranked No. 19 in D-II, scored the final 21 points to pull away from the Beavers. Bemidji State scored in the first two minutes of the second half to tie the score 24-24. J.D. Ekowa's 3-yard TD run late in the third quarter gave the Mavericks the lead for good. Ekowa and Kaleb Sleezer rushed for touchdowns in the fourth quarter for the Mavericks.

Sioux Falls 50, Concordia (St. Paul) 14: Thuro Reisdorfer rushed for 160 yards and three touchdowns to pace the host Cougars.

St. John's 55, Martin Luther 7: Aaron Syverson threw for 295 yards and four touchdowns to lead the host Johnnies, ranked No. 7 in D-III, past the visiting Knights. Jimmy Buck caught seven passes for 148 yards and two TDs for the Johnnies.

Wisconsin-River Falls 71, Northwestern (St. Paul) 13: Kole Hinrichsen passed for 325 yards and four touchdown passes to spark the visiting Falcons to the nonconference victory.