Paula Moltzan, who is from Lakeville and learned to race at Buck Hill, finished a surprising 10th Saturday in the first race of the women’s World Cup ski season, a giant slalom in Soelden, Austria.

Moltzan, in only her second giant slalom, started 62nd, indicating her low ranking.

“I’m a bit shocked,” said Moltzan, who race in college at Vermont. “I knew I was skiing well through training. I had a lot of people telling me it was there.”

Italians Marta Bassino and Federica Brignone finished 1-2. Three-time overall champion Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S. sat out because of a sore back.