Minnesota sits injured RB Darius Taylor for season opener vs. North Carolina

Minnesota running back Darius Taylor was ruled out of the season opener against North Carolina on Thursday night because of a leg injury suffered in practice two weeks ago.

August 30, 2024 at 12:37AM

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota running back Darius Taylor was ruled out of the season opener against North Carolina on Thursday night because of a leg injury suffered in practice two weeks ago.

The Gophers also announced on their injury report that starting safety Darius Green would not play against the Tar Heels.

Taylor finished with 799 rushing yards as a freshman last year despite playing in only six games because of leg injuries. His per-game average of 133 yards per game would have led the FBS if he had enough qualifying attempts.

With Taylor sidelined, the Gophers were likely to lean on Oklahoma transfer Marcus Major for the bulk of their ball carrying.

