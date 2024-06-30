Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes a mix of national and local commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

In 1994, Minnesota enacted a moratorium on new nuclear power plants. Since then, there have been immense changes in nuclear power and energy more broadly, and it is time to reopen the conversation to make new nuclear energy possible in Minnesota.

The truth is Minnesota's energy policies are holding us back from ensuring an affordable, reliable and sustainable energy future. To meet the moment, the state must embrace an all-tech-on-deck approach to meet our energy needs where every energy source is evaluated by merit and not by misconception. Possibly nowhere is this gap between policy and reality larger than with our current nuclear moratorium.

Minnesota today stands as the only state with a complete ban on all new nuclear energy and one of only 12 states with any nuclear moratorium at all. Just last December, Illinois' Democrat governor signed legislation, which passed with overwhelming bipartisan support, lifting his state's outdated nuclear moratorium for small modular reactors. And the Biden administration has joined other nations in pledging to triple the world's nuclear energy capacity by 2050.

In Minnesota, legislators in both parties have stepped forward on the issue. This year, Sen. Andrew Mathews, R-Princeton, authored a bill to study advanced nuclear energy, and Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, had included this study in his committee's omnibus energy bill. Unfortunately, the nuclear study failed to pass during the legislative session due to opposition in the House.

At the heart of the need for new nuclear energy in Minnesota is the economy and the well-being of Minnesota families. Rising energy costs hit middle and low-income Minnesotans hardest with nearly 10% of Minnesota families reporting difficulty in paying their energy bills. These challenges will persist and get worse as existing power sources shut down without finding reliable replacements. Just this month, the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), which manages our grid's reliability, concluded that our region may not have enough power to meet capacity as early as next summer.

Nuclear is a sustainable resource that ranks as the most reliable source of energy because it provides the consistent, baseload electricity generation necessary to complement renewables, which are subject to weather fluctuations. This reliability is essential for maintaining grid stability and meeting the demand for round-the-clock power. This is all the more important as our society becomes increasingly reliant on electricity for transportation, heating and industrial processes.

Lifting the nuclear moratorium would also stimulate investment and job creation in Minnesota. The construction of new nuclear facilities would require a significant capital infusion, creating opportunities for employment across various sectors, including construction, engineering and manufacturing. And resources that are not spent on high energy prices can be invested in businesses and jobs.

One of the most common misconceptions about nuclear power is that it isn't safe. Some critics seem to believe modern nuclear sites are still designed like Chernobyl and that Homer Simpson will be the chief safety inspector at any new plant. Such misconceptions should be set aside. Modern nuclear plants incorporate multiple layers of safety features, making them inherently safer than older designs. Moreover, rigorous regulatory standards ensure continuous monitoring and enforcement of safety protocols, minimizing the risk of accidents.

Another common criticism we hear of nuclear power is concerns about the management of the spent fuel. It's worth noting that all the spent fuel from the entire worldwide fleet of nuclear power plants ever built would easily fit within a single football stadium, and on-site storage of this spent fuel has been safe and incident-free. Furthermore, significant progress has been made in developing future fuel disposal alternatives. Advanced reprocessing techniques and deep geological repositories offer viable solutions for managing spent nuclear fuel responsibly.

The time has come for Minnesota to set aside its nuclear moratorium. By embracing nuclear energy, the state can enhance its commitment to safety, stimulate economic growth and bolster energy security. While challenges remain, the benefits of nuclear power — combined with advancements in technology and regulatory oversight — demonstrate the need to move on from the outdated nuclear moratorium. Let's get it done for Minnesota's future.

Darrick Moe is the president and CEO of the Minnesota Rural Electric Association. Jim Schultz is the president of the Minnesota Private Business Council.