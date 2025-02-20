Minnesota should create a statewide inspector general’s office

IGs exist at every level of governance. This month, the Chicago IG uncovered improper reporting of gifts in the city’s mayoral office. In response, the city’s corporation counsel updated its policies to publish exactly what gifts have been given to the mayor and where they can be accessed for public viewing. This is an excellent step in protecting the taxpayers of a city historically plagued by fraud. (I’m a Chicagoland native, I come by this cynicism honestly.)