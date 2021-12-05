Minnesota (8-4, Big Ten) vs. West Virginia (6-6, Big 12), Dec. 28, 10:15 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Phoenix

TOP PLAYERS

Minnesota: LB Jack Gibbens, team-leading 86 tackles, 4 1/2 tackles-for-loss, three pass break-ups.

West Virginia: RB Leddie Brown, 1,065 yards rushing, 13 touchdowns.

NOTABLE

Minnesota: Five Minnesota offensive linemen earned all-Big Ten honors of some sort, led by first-team selections Daniel Faalele and Blaise Andries, as Minnesota had 2,575 yards rushing (most since 2014; 2,801 yards) and 25 scores (most since 2016; 34 scores) despite having used five different lead tailbacks this year.

West Virginia: Defensive lineman Dante Stills, a first-team all-Big 12 selection, has six sacks and 13 tackles for loss — both team highs.

LAST TIME

This will be the first matchup between the teams.

BOWL HISTORY

Minnesota: Fourth appearance in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, third bowl appearance in five seasons under coach P.J. Fleck.

West Virginia: First appearance in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, 39th bowl appearance in school history.

