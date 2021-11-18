Minnesota appears set to offer COVID-19 vaccine boosters to all adults in response to a worsening pandemic wave and a state infection rate that remains highest in the nation.

State health leaders said the expansion will address waning immunity levels in early vaccine recipients that are increasing viral exposure risks. The U.S. Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will consider the expansion Friday, but Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said the state would act this week regardless of federal guidance.

"Given the alarming surge in COVID cases that Minnesota is facing as we head indoors for the winter and gather for the holidays, this protection is important and timely," the Minnesota Department of Health said in a written statement Thursday.

Another 4,827 infections and 32 COVID-19 deaths were reported Thursday in Minnesota, raising the state's pandemic totals to 866,055 infections and 9,125 deaths. While vaccinated people make up a third of all new infections since the beginning of May, the rate is increasing amid evidence that immunity begins to wane six months after vaccination.

The 1,381 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Wednesday included 333 people requiring intensive care in Minnesota, which has the nation's highest rate of new infections over the past seven days.

Minnesota's elevated rate is partly a function of more testing, which has resulted in a positivity rate above its high-risk threshold of 10%. South Dakota has the 16th highest rate of new infections, but is the only state with a positivity rate above 20% for the past week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Boosters in Minnesota are recommended for all recipients of Johnson & Johnson vaccine and recipients of the other two-dose vaccines who are seniors or younger adults with health problems or jobs that increase viral exposure risks. Booster access was expanded to all adults in several other states including Colorado, though that created some confusion as some pharmacy chains were still limiting appointments.

Some groups have urged caution in expanding booster access when many of the most vulnerable people in need of the shots have yet to receive them. Minnesota ranks second among states in providing booster doses to 52.3% of its seniors, according to CDC data, but that still leaves 400,000 people.

An editorial in the Annals of Internal Medicine this month argued that a more protective approach than booster expansion could be expanding rapid testing as well as shots in unvaccinated people and in other nations with lower coverage.

Dr. Natalia Dorf Biderman said most of her fully vaccinated COVID-19 patients at Regions Hospital in St. Paul are elderly and haven't had boosters. However, she supported broader access to boosters because they are in abundant supply and the current level of infection growth is straining hospitals.

"The more boosters that we can give to the community for those who have waning immunity, the better," she said. "If we had a lack of the vaccine then it would be concerning, but that's not the limiting factor at this time."

Mayo Clinic research published online this month in advance of peer review showed that third doses of Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines did not increase rates of severe adverse reactions compared with second shots. Rates of milder symptoms such as fever and chills were elevated in booster recipients, though.

Dr. Andrew Badley, a Mayo co-author of the research, said the results favor expansion "given the extreme safety of boosters, the unacceptably high prevalence of infection in Minnesota presently, and the number of ongoing hospitalizations for severe COVID disease."

Despite waning immunity, the latest studies show that vaccinated people remain at much lower risk for severe COVID-19 illness, hospitalization and death. Only 21 of Sanford Health's 204 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Minnesota and the Dakotas were vaccinated on Tuesday. Among 62 COVID-19 patients in intensive care, only four were vaccinated.

Some adults could probably do without boosters, because waning immunity varies and can level off at an amount that remains protective, said Marc Jenkins, director of immunology at the University of Minnesota Medical School.

In theory, antibody testing could identify patients in greatest need of boosters, but the limitation right now is that nobody has agreed on the "set point" of immunity that provides adequate protection, he said.

"The best strategy is just to boost everybody" for now, he said, because the rate of vaccine side effects is low and it's better to increase protection in everyone than risk leaving some people vulnerable to infection.

Minnesota's first-dose vaccination rate in people 12 and older is 78%, according to the CDC, but that leaves more than 1 million people in that age range who haven't received shots. More than 60,000 pediatric doses have been provided since they became available earlier this month to children 5-11, about 12% of that age group in Minnesota.

Health officials urged more child vaccinations given persistent infection numbers in pre-K-12 schools. The state's weekly COVID-19 report on Thursday showed a preliminary total of 1,271 infections among students while they were in their school buildings in the week ending Nov. 6. That is down from the record 3,058 school-linked infections in the week ending Oct. 2, but an increase from 806 in the week ending Oct. 30.

Gov. Tim Walz in a media briefing on Wednesday called boosters "our best bet" against the COVID-19 wave because many vaccinations in Minnesota occurred early last winter.

"The expansion of boosters to everyone will make a difference," he said.

Walz added that he didn't foresee legislative support to declare another peacetime emergency. That would give him the authority to issue mask mandates or restrictions on indoor gatherings and businesses that were used earlier in the pandemic, before vaccine was available.

"I'm continuing to focus on the tools that will make the biggest difference," he said.