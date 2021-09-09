The Senate GOP caucus chose Sen. Jeremy Miller to take over as majority leader late Wednesday after Sen. Paul Gazelka stepped down last week to pursue a run for governor.

Miller, a Winona Republican, most recently served as Senate president — a post he has held since 2019. The youngest Senator to hold the position, Miller was first elected to the Senate in 2010. In a statement after his election as majority leader, Miller hailed the Senate GOP's work in recent years on lowering taxes, "historic funding for the education of our students, stabilizing healthcare markets, fixing MNLARS, prioritizing small businesses, and supporting our law enforcement."

"As we head into a bonding year, we will invest in the top priorities for the state and create a fair and transparent redistricting process for the next election," Miller said.

Miller is also chief financial officer for the family-owned Wm. Miller Scrap Iron & Metal Co., and is vice president of the Morrie Miller Athletic Foundation, a youth sports organization.

Miller's election is the latest shake-up to leadership in the Minnesota Senate a year before a midterm election in which the governors' office and all 201 seats in the Legislature will be contested. The Senate DFL minority caucus must also choose a new leader after Minority Leader Susan Kent announced this month that she was stepping down from her post and won't seek re-election next fall. The caucus meets Monday to elect a new leader.

