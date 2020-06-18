State health officials on Thursday provided more direction to Minnesota schools as they sort out how — and if — they can safely welcome students back this fall.

A formal decision on whether schools will open is still more than a month away; the Minnesota Department of Health intends to make that call by the last week of July. But the state did provide an outline for three separate scenarios, spelling out how schools may need to rearrange classrooms, minimize the numbers of students in cafeterias and on school buses, and react quickly if students or teachers become ill with COVID-19.

Districts across the state are expected to draft plans for all three scenarios: one in which all students would return to school in person without strict social distancing requirements; one in which they’d all remain at home for full-time distance learning; and a “hybrid model,” in which schools would offer a combination of remote instruction and in-person instruction. The hybrid model would come with social distancing rules and limits and capacity limits for buildings and classrooms.

Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said in a statement that the evolving nature of the pandemic makes it difficult to give schools a more specific direction at this point in the summer.

“We are learning more about COVID-19 every day, but we still can’t be sure about exactly how the pandemic will play out over the coming months,” she said. “Until a vaccine is developed, COVID-19 is likely to remain a serious concern, and we must be prepared for a variety of scenarios.”

The directions from the state include both requirements that would have to be followed by schools and recommendations that school leaders could choose to implement.

The “hybrid” model would come with the longest list of rules, requiring that schools limit the number of people in school buildings and on school vehicles to 50% of maximum occupancy, allow for 6-feet social distancing at all times, and develop a system for contactless pickup and delivery of meals for students on days when class is not in session. The planning document from the state notes that such a scenario “may be implemented if COVID-19 metrics worsen at the local, regional or statewide level.”

School leaders have already spent weeks surveying families and beginning to draft plans for each of the three scenarios. On Thursday, some said they were looking forward to having more specifics from the state in a time when so much about the new school year seems uncertain.

“More clarity and more guidance will help us to better plan so we can better meet the needs of our students and staff and families,” said Rick Kaufman, community relations director and emergency management coordinator for Bloomington Public Schools. “And bring some peace of mind, to be honest, about all the anxiety people are feeling right now.”

Leaders from the state Department of Health and Department of Education are scheduled to address the new guidelines in a news conference Thursday afternoon.