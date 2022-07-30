Tap the bookmark to save this article.

The Minnesota Whitecaps of the Premier Hockey Federation announced that they will be relocating from Tria Rink in St. Paul to Richfield Ice Arena for the start of the 2022-23 season.

The move allows the women's professional team to secure a venue that will provide a permanent locker room and training facility for its players. The lease agreement extends through April 2038.

The arena's main rink has bowl seating for 1,300 spectators, plus standing room for another 500.

It had been home to the Richfield Magicians, a men's junior team, from 2013-22.

Hockey Day Minnesota coming to Warroad

Bally Sports North announced that Warroad will host Hockey Day Minnesota for the first time in 2024.

The annual made-for-TV, weekend event, which made its debut in 2007, features a full slate of games at the high school, college and pro levels. Last year's was held Jan. 19-23 at Blakeslee Stadium in Mankato.

The Warroad games are expected to be played at an outdoor rink that will be constructed near the city's iconic water tower, which features crossed hockey sticks.

Warroad is the hometown of seven U.S. Olympic hockey players and two current NHL players.news services