Simley junior Isabella McCauley fired a 4-under-par 68 to take the first-round lead in the Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship on Monday at Koasati Pines at Coushatta Resort in Kinder, La.

The three-day tournament for players 14-18 years old ends Wednesday.

McCauley’s round included six birdies and two bogeys, both on par-3s. She has a five-stroke lead over four golfers tied for second.

She qualified for the event by winning the Minneapolis Regional with a two-day total of 8-under 136 at the Meadows at Mystic Lake in late August.

RON HAGGSTROM

Etc.

• The WCHA postponed the final two December series for Wisconsin’s women’s team — Friday and Saturday vs. Minnesota Duluth and Dec. 18-19 vs. Ohio State — because of positive COVID-19 tests within the Badgers program. This came after last weekend’s series between the Gophers and Wisconsin at Ridder Arena was postponed.

• Minnesota State Mankato added men’s hockey games with the Division III Milwaukee School of Engineering. The teams will play Saturday and Sunday in Mankato.