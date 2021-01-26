Gophers gymnast Shane Wiskus will not compete in Saturday's season opener against Iowa, opting to remain at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs.

Wiskus, a senior from Spring Park, moved to Colorado in November to train for this summer's Olympics. Under U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee rules, if he travels to Minnesota, he must quarantine for seven days when he returns to Colorado. In a news release Monday, the Gophers said Wiskus could rejoin the team near the end of the season.

Saturday's meet at Maturi Pavilion begins the Gophers' final season as a varsity sport.

"Competing in the Olympics has always been a dream of mine, and remaining in Colorado best allows me to chase that dream,'' said Wiskus, the Big Ten gymnast of the year in each of the past three seasons. "I look forward to possibly rejoining the team later this season.''

Gophers coach Mike Burns said the team supports Wiskus' decision.

RACHEL BLOUNT

Hockey scheduling

•The Gophers men's hockey series next month at Penn State will be played at 1 p.m. on Feb. 27 and 11 a.m. the following day. Both games will be televised by the Big Ten Network.

•The WCHA men's league announced schedule changes for games this week because of COVID-19 issues. The Thursday-Friday series between Alabama Huntsville and Minnesota State Mankato in Mankato has been postponed, as has the Friday-Saturday series between Lake Superior State and Bemidji State in Bemidji.

No makeup dates were announced.

•Minnesota State now will travel to Bemidji State for a single game at 4 p.m. Friday.

Etc.

• The Gophers men's hockey team remained No. 4 in the USCHO.com poll, behind No. 1 Boston College, North Dakota and MSU Mankato. The biggest change in the top 10 was Bowling Green's drop from fifth to eighth.

The Gophers women earned one first-place vote and remained No.2 to Wisconsin, as the top six remained unchanged.

• Gophers setter Melani Shaffmaster was named Big Ten volleyball freshman of the week after she had 50 assists over two victories vs. Michigan State.