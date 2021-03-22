Northwestern scored the game's final 10 runs in rallying for a 10-3 baseball victory over the Gophers on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Wildcats (7-3), who trailed 3-0 after four innings, tied the game in the sixth and then took control with five runs in the seventh. Anthony Calarco had three hits and Michael Trautwein hit a two-run home run for the Wildcats.

Ronald Sweeny had a two-run single for the Gophers (2-8). The teams will play the final game of their three-game series Monday afternoon.

Gophers fall in soccer

Julianne Leskauskas scored the only goal of the match in the second minute of the second half, and No. 21 Rutgers scored a 1-0 Big Ten soccer victory over the Gophers. Minnesota (3-3-2) lost despite holding the Scarlet Knights (6-1-1) to one shot on goal in each half.

"I am disappointed in the result, but not by our effort," coach Stefanie Golan said. "Our women are right on the verge of breaking through to the next level and competed well for two games on the road against top opponents."

The Gophers return home for their final three games on the season, on Thursday against Purdue, Sunday vs. Maryland and April 3 vs. Penn State.

U rallies in tennis

Consecutive singles victories by Dylan Heap, Bodin Zarkovic and Slim Troost lifted the Gophers men's tennis team to a 4-3 home victory over Penn State. Heap and Zarkovic won in straight sets, while Troost needed three sets after dropping the opener.

• The Gophers women lost 5-2 at 49th-ranked Iowa, with Zeyneb Sarioglan scoring a three-set singles victory and teaming for a win in doubles.