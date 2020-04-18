Daja Woodard, a 6-3 forward from Jones County Community College in Ellisville, Miss., will join the Gophers women's basketball team as a transfer next season and be immediately eligible, the program announced on Friday.

A native of Mobile, Ala., Woodard played in 21 games this past year for Jones College with 18 starts, averaging 9.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.7 blocks and 1.2 steals per game. Woodard had eight double-doubles last season.

"Daja brings us an element of athleticism that I think will excite Gopher fans," Gophers coach Lindsay Whalen said. "Her versatility to be able to play inside, as well as the perimeter, will add great depth to our post group."

U adds 6-2 blocker

Katie Myers, a 6-2 middle blocker, will join the Gophers volleyball program this fall as a graduate transfer after four years (one as a redshirt) at Maryland, the University of Minnesota announced.

Myers of Westerville, Ohio, was a 2019 All-Big Ten selection.

"She's a highly accomplished and experienced middle blocker who has a great capacity for work and she knows how to compete," Gophers coach Hugh McCutcheon said. "Those qualities, combined with her character and drive, make her a great fit for our program."

U golfer honored

Gophers golfer Angus Flanagan was named to the Division I PING Midwest All-Region for the second consecutive year by the Golf Coaches Association of America. The junior from Woking, England, is ranked 29 nationally by Golfweek and had a 69.3 average for 18 holes in the fall when he finished in the top 10 three times in five tournaments. He was the medalist in the Macdonald Cup on Sept. 28-29 in New Haven, Conn.

• Six MIAC men's golfers were named to the Division III PING All-Central Region team. The honorees: Concordia's Gage Stromme, Gustavus' Jacob Pedersen and Max Ullan, St. John's David Schneider, and St. Thomas' Ben Frazzini and Emmet Herb. Pedersen and Schneider both were selected to their second straight all-region, Herb to his third in a row.

Etc.

• Karen Bosveld Zemlin, an international marathon swimmer from Blaine, and Fergus Falls boys' and girls' swimming coach Tom Uvaas are this year's inductees into the Minnesota Swimming Hall of Fame.