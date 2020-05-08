Hopkins guard Kerwin Walton signed a national letter of intent to play men's basketball at the University of North Carolina.

Walton, who committed to the Tar Heels on April 27, averaged 26 points and 11 rebounds this past season, leading the Royals to a 24-5 record and a Class 4A section title.

"Kerwin has a great ability to shoot the ball," UNC coach Roy Williams said, "but he is a very good all-around basketball player. "

Nine MLS teams begin workouts

Nine MLS teams have begun voluntary individual workouts outdoors on team training fields this week since being allowed to do so, while Minnesota United awaits state approval of its submitted plan to safely restart training.

Atlanta United, Inter Miami CF, Orlando City and Sporting Kansas City had players return to individual training Thursday. Houston, LAFC, Nashville, Portland and Real Salt Lake had players start Wednesday.

It's the first step toward returning to full team training and then games. Next step after this: small group workouts, likely in the next two weeks.

Jerry Zgoda

North coach honored

Minneapolis North football coach Charles Adams III was named the Tom Mahoney Man of the Year by the Minnesota Football Coaches Association. Adams, a Minneapolis police officer, has coached the Polars since August of 2010, leading them to Prep Bowl appearances in 2015, '16 and '19.

Etc.

• The Northwoods League, which was set to open its season May 26, has postponed those first baseball games indefinitely because of government restrictions currently in effect. The Northwoods League, going into its 27th season, has 22 teams, including five in Minnesota.

• Jack Traxler of Cretin-Derham Hall and Taylor Gonsalez of Henry Sibley were awarded college scholarships by the nonprofit Youth on Course, based in Pebble Beach, Calif. Traxler will attend Wisconsin, Gonsalez will go to Columbia. They were among 19 teens this year receiving granting totaling over $252,000.

STAFF and wire REPORTS