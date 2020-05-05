New girls' hockey coaches have been named at Hill-Murray and Cretin-Derham Hall.

Caesare Engstrom was announced as coach at Hill-Murray following 11 seasons as an assistant coach, including two seasons as co-head coach. She replaces Bill Schafhauser, who recently stepped down after 13 seasons guiding the Pioneers.

At Cretin-Derham Hall, Tony Scheid was named head coach after previous stints at Woodbury and Stillwater high schools.

Engstrom, who grew up in Chisago Lakes and played in college at Bemidji State, spent five seasons with the Minnesota Whitecaps.

She has also been a trainer for Spice on Ice and OS Hockey Training and coached in the Midwest Elite High School Hockey League.

Scheid, who played college hockey at Wisconsin in the 1980s, has a career coaching record of 260-112-21. Scheid replaces Brooke White-Lancette, who had coached the Raiders for four seasons.

• Bianca Keil was named head coach of the Minnesota- Morris women's soccer team.

news services